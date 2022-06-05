The weekend concludes with showers, thunderstorms, and fog

We had showers and fog this morning, with a nice break during the early afternoon. High temperatures were in the 60s and 70s. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through early Monday. Most areas will see a tenth to half an inch of rain, but there could be isolated spots of nearly 1 inch. Fog will also develop tonight, lingering through early Monday.
The skies clear Monday afternoon as temperatures rise into the 70s. Monday night's weather will be partly cloudy, with lows in the 50s.