The work week ends with rain and chilly temperatures

Thursday was nice, yet chilly with highs in the upper 60s.
The second day of fall doesn't look to let much change. You can expect Friday to bring us frost, fog, clouds, rain and cool temperatures. Friday will start cool and dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temps will be so cool in the morning, that frost could develop in Jackson and Monroe Counties where Frost Advisories are valid until 8a.m. Friday. Our average first frost in La Crosse is September 30th.
Once we get into the late morning hours on Friday we will ...READ MORE.