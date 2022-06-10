The work week ends with spotty rain chances, rain becomes likely on Saturday

Thursday left us with plenty of sunshine and some partial clearing into early Friday, but a few spotty rain chances return to the forecast to close out the week.
Showers in Minnesota will slowly make their way to the southeast and give the Coulee Region a little bit of rain on Friday. The day won't be a washout by any means, rainfall totals on Friday wont be much ranging from 0-1/4". The totals closer to 1/4" will be farther southwest towards Decorah.
Storms will develop in the afternoon as highs reach the upper 70s, but model guidance suggests that