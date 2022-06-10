 Skip to main content
The work week ends with spotty rain chances, rain becomes likely on Saturday

Thursday left us with plenty of sunshine and some partial clearing into early Friday, but a few spotty rain chances return to the forecast to close out the week.

Showers in Minnesota will slowly make their way to the southeast and give the Coulee Region a little bit of rain on Friday. The day won't be a washout by any means, rainfall totals on Friday wont be much ranging from 0-1/4". The totals closer to 1/4" will be farther southwest towards Decorah.

Storms will develop in the afternoon as highs reach the upper 70s, but model guidance suggests that ...read about the weekend here.

