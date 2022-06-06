 Skip to main content
The work week starts wet with a few more rain chances later in the week

The weekend brought a few rain chances with cool high temps and the work week looks to bring the same.

The work week is starting off on a wet note with scattered showers across the Coulee Region. Showers will begin tapering off on Monday morning. The rain will fully depart around noon. We will then see a mostly cloudy sky as highs reach the low to mid 70s.

Monday could bring a few more spotty rain chances into the evening, but drier air may hold back those rain chances. Rainfall totals will be near ...read about Monday and the rest of the work week here.

