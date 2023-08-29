These next few days will be comfortable, but the weekend warms up

We saw a few showers into our Monday night, but that leaves us with a simple forecast these next few days.
High pressure will build in the next few days leading to plenty of sunshine and highs meeting the low 80s.
That's exactly what
