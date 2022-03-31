This morning's snow was only measurable March snow in La Crosse

A dusting was able to measure up to 0.3" snow this morning, but it was the only measurable snow for La Crosse in the entire month of March which averages 7.3".
For the year to date, La Crosse now is up to just 29.5" snow. That's over a foot below the average to date. April begins tomorrow, and April still averages 2.9" snow.
There are a few chances in the forecast, too, as April showers will likely come in the form of both rain showers and snow showers. The sky will clear out tonight, allowing for colder temps to settle in. Expect lows in the low to mid 20s by early tomorrow morning, though the sun will help warm us up to near 50 by Friday afternoon.
Our next several chances for precipitation come...