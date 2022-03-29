Thunder is possible as showers move through overnight

From Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It was a windy day with sustained southeast winds of 10 to 25 mph for much of the day across the Coulee Region. Gusts were up there, too, and were regularly topping 25 mph.
Highest gusts ranged from 25 mph up to near 40 mph further west in Minnesota and Iowa.
A few showers began showing up on radar this afternoon, and rain will become a bit more widespread in several rounds overnight. In stronger showers, thunder is likely.
