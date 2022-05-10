Tuesday bring another shot at strong to severe storms

Monday brought some severe storms throughout the Coulee Region, but for the most part, we got off lucky with minimal damage.
More humidity comes into play on Tuesday with dewpoints hanging around 60° making it feel very muggy with high temps in the upper 70s and low 80s. With this moisture, we can even see more showers and storms entering the Coulee Region into Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday will start quiet with temps in the 60s and mostly cloudy before showers coming from Iowa make their way to the Coulee Region. We can see a slight chance of showers as early as ...read more about Tuesday's severe risk.