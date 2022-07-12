Tuesday brings a few more rain chances before more sunshine midweek

A few storms moved through the Coulee Region on Wednesday, but most storms stayed to our north as highs reached the upper 80s.
Tuesday brings another interesting day for weather as we will start off seasonable and cool. You can expect the first half of Tuesday to start off sunny before a slight chance of showers return to the forecast in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Showers will develop in Eastern Minnesota and swing their way to us southeast. As these showers move through the Region, they will continue to weaken and fizzle out. There is a level 1 risk of ...read about our severe threat here.