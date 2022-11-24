 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Turkey Day brings clouds, fog, drizzle

  • Updated
  • 0

Thanksgiving Day has begun with patchy fog, but it will dissipate later this morning. Clouds will remain throughout the day, with drizzle possible between 10 a.m. and noon, but no travel problems are expected. Southerly breezes will cause temperatures to be above average in the 40s. Late this afternoon, a cold front sweeps through the region, with winds shifting to the west-northwest. Tonight will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 20s. On Black Friday, clouds will disperse and temperatures will rise into the 40s by the afternoon.

Here are details on our next chance of snow 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you