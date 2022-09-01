Turning the calendar to Meteorological Fall, but still feeling like Summer

It's September 1st, and that means Meteorological Fall has begun. We can expect temps and daylight to slowly dwindle down throughout the season, but we will still see about 13 hours and 11 minutes of daylight on Thursday with very warm highs!
By the time the school bus takes off this morning, we can see some fog developing in river valleys along with lower lying areas. You can expect another day with a mostly sunny sky and highs approaching 89°. Dewpoint temps will also give us a very ...find your Labor Day weekend forecast here.