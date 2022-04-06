Unsettled weather continues today; snow mixes in tonight

We are kicking off the day with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 30s and 40s this morning. Cloud cover will be on the increase heading towards noon, with showers moving in. High temperatures will be cooler today in the 40s. Blustery winds could gust up to 40 mph at times.
Tonight, snow will mix in with the rain as colder air settles in. A transition to all rain is likely heading into the day on Thursday before going back to rain and snow Thursday night and Friday. Winds will continue to be breezy as the low pressure scoots east.
Rainfall through the end of the week will be around half an inch. Up to an inch of snow is possible.