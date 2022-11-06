Unsettled weather pattern ahead

It was a breezy end to the weekend as a cold front pushed through the Coulee Region. With mostly sunny skies, high temperatures reached the 50s in the majority of the region.
Temperatures fall into the 20s and 30s tonight under clear skies. Westerly winds will still be breezy, but they should diminish heading towards daybreak.
A ridge of high pressure brings more nice weather as we kick off the new week tomorrow. We will have increasing clouds, however we are not expected to see any moisture from those clouds. Northerly winds will keep the temperatures chilly, with highs in the mid- to upper-40s. High pressure scoots east, with our winds becoming more southerly Monday night.