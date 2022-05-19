UPGRADE: Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon

Thursday started clear and a bit foggy, but that is the calm before the storm. Thursday brings a level 3 risk of severe weather that will be something to keep a close eye on.
The first part of Thursday will be dry, but we will see more clouds taking over throughout the day. As highs approach the upper 70s and low 80s, showers and storms will enter the Coulee Region around noon. This will be the first small wave before more showers and storms arrive in the late afternoon/early evening.
Stronger storms begin firing up around 4p.m. Thursday. We will continue seeing development over the region through the overnight hours. Some threats we could see when storms become severe include ...find out what to expect here.