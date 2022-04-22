Warm and humid with chances for strong storms through Saturday night

From Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temps were cooler today after rain and a few rumbles of thunder moved through mainly this morning, though there remain some returns on radar this evening. For the most part, tonight looks dry spare a few showers or isolated storm closer to morning.
Temperatures will continue to rise through the night, and so will humidity. Expect to be in the low 60s tomorrow morning with dew points already in the 50s. Dew points will peak near 60, so you'll notice some moisture in the air, and temps are expected to max out in the mid 70s with perhaps a few spots pushing the upper 70s.
Aside from a slight chance for some isolated morning showers and storms, most of the day will be dry. Expect a warm wind and humidity to go with a mostly cloudy sky before scattered showers and thunderstorms return... READ MORE