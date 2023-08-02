We'll deal with warm and sticky weather over the next few days but thankfully won't be as bad as it was at the end of last week. A few showers and t-storms are possible by Thursday but a better chance for rain moves in ...READ MORE.
Warm and sticky weather the next few days; rain chances increase heading into the weekend
- Austin Haskins, Kyle Weiss
Updated
Austin Haskins
WQOW Daybreak Meteorologist
Kyle Weiss
Daybreak Meteorologist
