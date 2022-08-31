Warm, muggy conditions on tap for the start of Meteorological fall

High pressure continued to influence the weather across the Coulee Region today. We had plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. Dew points were in the 50s and low 60s.
Expect overnight lows in the 50s and 60s with clear skies and light south-southwest winds. There is a chance of valley fog late tonight and into Thursday morning.
With temperatures soaring close to 90 degrees in some places, Thursday is going to be a warm and muggy start to meteorological fall. Dew points will be in the 60s. Thursday night will be warm, with lows near 70 and mostly clear skies.