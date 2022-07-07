Warm, muggy Thursday with a chance of afternoon showers, thunderstorms

We are kicking off Thursday with temperatures in the 60s and 70s along with mostly cloudy skies. There are patches of fog, causing poor visibility, but conditions will improve later this morning.
Clouds will hold on tight going into the afternoon with temperatures rising into the 80s. It will continue to be humid as dewpoints remain in the 60s and 70s. Winds from the southeast will be light.
However, the dry weather will not last long. We will be watching as isolated showers and thunderstorms start to fire up late this afternoon and into the evening north of I-90. A band of showers and storms will then arrive later tonight, sweeping south across the Coulee Region. The good news is that severe weather is not expected, but we will be subjected to heavy rain.