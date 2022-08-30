Warm, muggy Wednesday on tap for the Coulee Region

High pressure brought cooler and dry conditions to the Coulee Region today. We had plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. The dew points were in the 50s, making it feel comfortable outside. We also had breezy winds out of the west-northwest that wrapped around the area of high pressure.
Going into the overnight hours, expect temperatures to drop into the 50s and 60s with clear skies and light west-southwest winds.
A beautiful Wednesday awaits, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s. Unfortunately, higher dew points will make it feel muggy outside.