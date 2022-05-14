Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler in the 80s along with lower humidity.
Warm start to the weekend with isolated afternoon rain, thunderstorms
- Miller Hyatt
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
-
-
- 0
Tags
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today