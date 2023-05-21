Warm weather continues for the next seven days with a hint of a few rain chances

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Our week ended in such a nice way with sunny skies and above average temps. If you think we will see an end to this, don't worry because plenty more enjoyable days are ahead. You just might have to watch out for a couple of rain chances.
For tonight and tomorrow, we will be nice and clear with a great time to let those windows open. Sunshine will be plentiful tomorrow with temps soaring into the 80s.
After tomorrow, sunshine is still the name of the game with the next four days having almost clear skies. It's only Tuesday night into Wednesday where we really could... READ MORE