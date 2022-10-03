Warm weather ends with midweek cold front that'll bring just a slight chance rain

Temperatures hit the 70 degree mark for most in the Coulee Region this afternoon, which is only a degree or so warmer than La Crosse's average high of 68.
There was a partly to mostly cloudy sky in place overhead through much of the day, and that will likely continue through the next couple of days. There definitely will be some sunshine peeking through tomorrow.
Clouds will get a bit thicker Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front. A few showers are possible as it passes in the afternoon and evening and a few more showers can't be ruled out overnight and ending Thursday morning even behind that front.
A strong northerly wind will... READ MORE