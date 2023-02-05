Warmer temperatures continue this week with a couple chances for rain, possibly mix

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It was a chilly morning once again, but not out of the ordinary for this time of the year. La Crosse had a low of 14, which was four degrees cooler than the day's average low of 18.
Temps were in the single digits to the northeast in Sparta and Black River Falls. It was near or just above average this afternoon with La Crosse two degrees above the average high of 32, meaning it was above freezing for the first time in 10 days (though La Crosse did hit freezing yesterday).
The temperature increase was impressive- up 42 degrees in just one day and a 44 degree increase in two days to today's high of 34.
The sky is clear, but clouds will also increase overnight along with perhaps some fog. The main thing to watch is a low pressure system late tomorrow afternoon which will... READ MORE