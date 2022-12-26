Warmer weather finally in forecast after a frigid Christmas weekend

From Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
All of the Coulee Region stayed above freezing this morning with a low of 7 degrees in La Crosse, but this might not end up being the official low temperature as it might be colder by midnight.
This is important because if the low drops below zero before midnight tonight in La Crosse, then the eight-day streak of subzero low temperatures will become nine consecutive days.
Lows have been below zero since Sunday, December 18. La Crosse's forecast low tonight is exactly zero, but that low will likely occur around midnight before warmer weather begins to move in...