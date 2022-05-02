 Skip to main content
Warmer weather is on the way after a couple of small rain chances

XO State - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast1.png

From Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Temperatures ranged from the mid 40s to low 50s this afternoon across the Coulee Region. That's 15 to 20 degrees below La Crosse's average high of 67° today. In addition to the cooler temperatures, it was cloudy. April ended colder than average and had very little sunshine.

May began dreary, too, but nicer weather will slowly arrive through this first week of the month.

First, the clouds will continue tonight, and there are some rain chances late tonight through early tomorrow morning. Moderate to heavy rain will miss the Coulee Region to the south. Still, some light showers are possible... READ MORE

