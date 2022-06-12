Today, as we wrap up the weekend, fog will be present early in the morning. There is a slight chance of morning showers and thunderstorms, with high temperatures in the 70s. It will also be humid, making it feel muggy outside. Winds will be light from the east to the southeast.
Weekend comes to a close with warmth, humidity, and isolated showers and thunderstorms
- Miller Hyatt
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
