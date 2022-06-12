 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekend comes to a close with warmth, humidity, and isolated showers and thunderstorms

  • 0

Today, as we wrap up the weekend, fog will be present early in the morning. There is a slight chance of morning showers and thunderstorms, with high temperatures in the 70s. It will also be humid, making it feel muggy outside. Winds will be light from the east to the southeast. 

Find out how long the active weather lasts here

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you