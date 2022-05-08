 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wet Mother's Day on tap for the Coulee Region

  • 0

Mother's Day will start dry, but rain and thunderstorms will arrive around midday lingering through the early afternoon hours. It won't be a washout, but make sure to have the raincoat and umbrella nearby. Highs will be cooler in the 60s thanks to all the cloud cover. 

Find out when summer temperatures arrive

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you