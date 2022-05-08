Mother's Day will start dry, but rain and thunderstorms will arrive around midday lingering through the early afternoon hours. It won't be a washout, but make sure to have the raincoat and umbrella nearby. Highs will be cooler in the 60s thanks to all the cloud cover.
Wet Mother's Day on tap for the Coulee Region
- Miller Hyatt
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
