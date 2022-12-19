White Christmas chances are likely with bitter cold temps and multiple chances of snow this week

After last year's Brown Christmas, I think we all are excited to possibly see a White Christmas. The criterion for a White Christmas is a snow depth of 1" or more, so snow doesn't have to be falling for there to be one. The latest snow depth for La Crosse was at 5".
These temperatures are also another factor since we won't see much melting. Temps start in the single digits and negatives on Monday. Highs will start warming up toward the low 20s along with increasing clouds. Once we get into the afternoon, snow will ...READ MORE.