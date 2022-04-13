Wind Advisory issued for Coulee Region Thursday

From Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Severe storms rumbled through the Coulee Region last night, and they also brought quick bursts of heavy rain that added up to a two-day total of over an inch in Winona and near six-tenths of an inch for La Crosse and Black River Falls.
Rain totals were lower further south and east where the storms weren't as strong and rain didn't last as long. Light rain and snow showers are on the radar this evening, but those will clear up overnight.
Temps were near 60 when those storms moved through around midnight, but temps dropped overnight before briefly spiking at 57 at 8am. Since then, temps have been decreasing all day and the afternoon felt like the 30s with the wind chill.
A Wind Advisory has been issued for all of the Coulee Region from 10am to 7pm tomorrow. Sustained winds will be out of the southwest at... READ MORE