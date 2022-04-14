Wind will slowly decrease over next couple days

From Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temps only warmed to the low 40s at best this afternoon, and many spots were stuck with highs in the upper 30s. Flurries fell from the sky in these temps that were near 20 degrees colder than La Crosse's average high of 59. Clouds and a strong wind out of the west that carried in colder air kept our temperatures chilly today.
Those winds were out of the west or southwest and had sustained speeds of 20 to 35 mph. Gusts topped out between 40 and 50 mph for most with some exceptions. All this combined to make it a miserable mid-April day.
Temps will fall to the mid to upper 20s tonight, and the west wind will only subside to 10 to 20 mph with gusts still near or above 30 mph. Wind chills will be down in the low to mid... READ MORE