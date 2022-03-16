Windy Wednesday bring the warmest day

Temperatures overnight are holding within the low 30s, making for a comfortable start to the day. Through the morning, the winds will start to strengthen from the south.
Winds will have the potential to gust up to 30mph from the south. High temperatures will skyrocket into the 60s, for the first time this year. Skies will give us more times of sunshine than cloud cover before a gloomy pattern settles in for the end of the workweek.
