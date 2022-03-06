Windy, wintry-like Sunday

A Wind Advisory will expire at 6 AM for Crawford and Richland county. West-Northwest will continue to stay strong through the early afternoon.
Roads may be slick due to mixed precipitation to end yesterday’s storms and dropping temperatures. Under the gray skies and strong winds, temperatures will feel more like the 20s. Expect high temperatures to reach the mid-30s today.
Late tonight a round light snowfall with isolated sleet is possible across southern Wisconsin. Accumulations will stay under an inch with slick roads into Monday morning.