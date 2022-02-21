Winter Storm to deliver snow and ice to the Coulee Region

Weather Alert

...An Extended Period Of Snow And A Wintry Mix Today Into Tuesday... .A winter storm will bring a messy wintry mix of precipitation to the area from this afternoon through Tuesday. North of Interstate 90, mostly just snow is expected with a few inches of accumulation likely. Most of this will come Tuesday. South of Interstate 90, a wintry mix of freezing drizzle, sleet and snow is expected. Most of the icing threat comes tonight, with the wintry mix transitioning to just snow Tuesday. Travel will be impacted, likely including this evening's commute. Road conditions could quickly become slick to hazardous after precipitation onset, especially in locations where the wintry mix is more likely. Exercise caution, take it slow, and adjust travel plans if conditions warrant it. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow to a wintry mix expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around 1/10 of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. &&