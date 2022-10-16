Winter weather to bring us into the new week

The weekend came to a close with mostly cloudy skies and light rain, primarily east of the Mississippi River. Northwest winds delivered colder temperatures, with highs in the 40s and low 50s. This evening, there will be passing clouds with a slight chance of a wintry mix, but no accumulation is expected.
Be sure to grab the winter coat as you step out the door Monday morning as temperatures will be in the 20s and low 30s. However, it will feel like the teens when you account for the biting wind.
There will be mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a wintry mix in the afternoon, but no accumulation is expected. Highs will only be in the 30s, but wind chills will be in the 20s.
