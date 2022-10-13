Wintry mix possible as we wrap up the week

Today was noticeably colder, with most locations seeing highs in the 40s. This morning we received a wintry mix, and in the late afternoon there were reports of graupel.
It will be cloudy and cold tonight, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.
We'll see cloudy skies and highs in the 40s on Friday. In the morning, a wintry mix is possible, primarily north of I-90. No accumulation is expected. A few showers are possible throughout the afternoon. A few showers are possible Friday night, with a wintry mix primarily north of I-90. Again, no accumulation is expected.