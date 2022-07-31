Ahead of our next storm system, southerly breezes will pick up today. Increasing clouds will produce isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, primarily north of I-90. Humid conditions and highs in the 80s are forecast. A low pressure system with a trailing front will contribute to the development of scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight. A few of the storms to the northwest of La Crosse have a small chance of becoming severe. Large hail and strong winds are the main concerns.
Wrapping up July with showers, thunderstorms
- Miller Hyatt
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
