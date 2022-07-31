 Skip to main content
Wrapping up July with showers, thunderstorms

Ahead of our next storm system, southerly breezes will pick up today. Increasing clouds will produce isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, primarily north of I-90. Humid conditions and highs in the 80s are forecast. A low pressure system with a trailing front will contribute to the development of scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight. A few of the storms to the northwest of La Crosse have a small chance of becoming severe. Large hail and strong winds are the main concerns. 

