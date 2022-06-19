Wrapping up Spring with heat, humidity

It was a picture-perfect Father's Day with sunshine and southerly winds that allowed temperatures to rise into the 80s across the Coulee Region. Clear skies, temps in the 70s, and breezy south winds are forecast for tonight.
Sunny skies and southerly winds will bring temperatures into the 90s with high humidity on Monday.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for Wabasha, Winona, Houston, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, and La Crosse counties from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Monday. Heat index values of up to 104 degrees are expected.