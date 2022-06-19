 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Wrapping up Spring with heat, humidity

It was a picture-perfect Father's Day with sunshine and southerly winds that allowed temperatures to rise into the 80s across the Coulee Region. Clear skies, temps in the 70s, and breezy south winds are forecast for tonight.

Sunny skies and southerly winds will bring temperatures into the 90s with high humidity on Monday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Wabasha, Winona, Houston, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, and La Crosse counties from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Monday. Heat index values of up to 104 degrees are expected. 

Find out how long the hot weather will last here

