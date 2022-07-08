Clusters of showers and thunderstorms are moving across the Coulee Region this morning, making it a rainy end to the week. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s, and winds are blowing from the east-northeast. Showers and thunderstorms will linger west of the Mississippi River into the afternoon, but locations east of the Mississippi River will begin to dry out with partly cloudy skies. It will continue to be humid with temperatures in the 80s.
Wrapping up the week with showers, thunderstorms
Miller Hyatt
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
- Updated
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
