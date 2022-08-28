Wrapping up the weekend with showers, thunderstorms

It's a stormy end to the weekend across the Coulee Region. A round of showers and thunderstorms this morning will push on out of the region by the afternoon.
We will have a break from the action throughout the afternoon and evening. A broken line of showers and thunderstorms will push through overnight, bringing a chance of severe weather. The threats are heavy rain, large hail, and damaging winds. We can't rule out an isolated tornado.
The line of showers and thunderstorms will push out before daybreak Monday morning, and we will see partly cloudy skies by the afternoon.
