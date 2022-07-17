Wrapping up the weekend with warm, humid conditions

Expect foggy conditions to dissipate later this morning. The afternoon will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 80s. We will have light winds and continued humidity. Mostly clear skies are on tap for tonight, along with developing fog. Lows will be in the 60s with light winds.
We'll wake up to fog on Monday morning. By late morning, the fog will have dissipated, leaving mostly sunny skies for the afternoon, allowing temperatures to reach into the 90s. It will stay muggy, with light southwesterly winds.