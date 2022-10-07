Freeze Warnings and wind chills in the 20s heading into the weekend

Friday is off to a crisp start across the region. Lows will start in the 30s with a few wind chills in the upper 20s. We will start the day with some frost ahead of a little sunshine mixed with clouds throughout the day. Highs will reach the low 50s.
As we see a little bit more clouds, some of them may have a few sprinkles for areas northwest of La Crosse. With that being said, a few sprinkles can't be ruled out in the afternoon for those areas, but I'm thinking most of us will stay completely dry on Friday.
Friday night will bring a clear sky with lows reaching the low 30s.
La Crosse and much of the Coulee Region have Freeze Warnings from 1a.m. to 8a.m. Saturday. You can expect temps to drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. The only reason Wabasha, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson and Monroe Counties do not have Freeze Warnings is due to vegetation being no longer susceptible according to the National Weather Service.
After our cool start on Saturday, we will see sunshine! That sunshine and shifting wind directions will help give us more seasonable highs in the 60s.
A few more clouds roll into the forecast on Sunday as highs make way back into the upper 60s.
Sunshine will start us out early next week ahead of increasing rain chances Tuesday night and into Wednesday.