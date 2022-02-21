Freezing rain and snow will cause difficult travel conditions Tuesday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the Coulee Region through late tomorrow evening. Expect freezing rain or drizzle tonight to transition over to all snow by tomorrow morning.
It's been snowing for quite a bit closer to Duluth, but we're still a bit away from precipitation locally that will develop later this evening.
After the freezing rain/mix this evening, precip will become scattered for a few hours before becoming likely again during the day tomorrow.
Temps are below freezing for the most part with colder wind chills due to the wind that will continue through this upcoming winter storm. Surface temperatures will be below freezing the entire time, but it's the temperatures higher in the atmosphere that will be above freezing.
This causes snowflakes to melt to raindrops. Those raindrops freeze on contact with our freezing surfaces because temperatures at the surface will remain below freezing and in fact cool down.
Snow and freezing rain move in this evening before scattering The snow total forecast is tricky because totals will drop off quick across the Coulee Region. Here's the probability forecast for snow to reach or exceed certain thresholds starting with 4".
La Crosse and areas in the darker blue have a 40 to 50% chance at getting at least 4", meaning snow totals will most likely be closer to that 4" mark. Areas to the northwest have a higher probability which shows the likelihood to exceed 4" while places to southeast have lower probability showing chances are high that there will be fewer than 4" accumulate.
Expect up to 2" in the white area from Viroqua to Lansing and southeast, with 2 to 5 inches in the light blue from Decorah and Preston up through La Crosse and into northern Monroe and southern Jackson counties.
Areas further northwest of a line through Winona and Black River Falls could get 3 to 7 or even more inches snow.
However, areas with the lower snow forecast have a higher likelihood of freezing rain before the change to snow, so the impacts of this storm should be fairly uniform across the area- expect difficult travel conditions and very slippery roads.
That's why we're under that Winter Weather Advisory across all of our area. Another chance for snow arrives Thursday afternoon but other than that precipitation chances are fairly low across the next 7 days as temperatures remain chilly, especially with some colder lows in the forecast.