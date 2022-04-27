 Skip to main content
Freezing Rain possible south of I-90 late tonight, early Thursday

Wintry weather overnight

We had temperatures in the 40s and 50s today, which is once again below-normal for this time of the year. Expect rain and freezing rain to roll in tonight south of I-90. No impacts are expected due to the warm roadways and air temperatures being above freezing. We will see a transition to all rain by the afternoon.

State - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR xo.png
State - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km xo.png

High temperatures will reach the 40s again with easterly winds, making for a dreary day. Rain returns and becomes widespread Thursday night.

State - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3 xo.png

Rainfall totals could approach 1 inch in spots. 

DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - xo.png

The unsettled weather pattern continues as we wrap up the week on Friday with spotty rain showers. Temperatures will be warmer, with some spots nearing 60 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday night. 

Weekend outlook

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday. 

POP Categories 7 Day Linxooxxo.png

May starts unsettled

We begin the month of May on Sunday with yet more wet weather. Rain chances will continue through next week with below-normal temperatures in the 50s. 

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evening.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

