Freezing Rain possible south of I-90 late tonight, early Thursday

Wintry weather overnight
We had temperatures in the 40s and 50s today, which is once again below-normal for this time of the year. Expect rain and freezing rain to roll in tonight south of I-90. No impacts are expected due to the warm roadways and air temperatures being above freezing. We will see a transition to all rain by the afternoon.
High temperatures will reach the 40s again with easterly winds, making for a dreary day. Rain returns and becomes widespread Thursday night.
Rainfall totals could approach 1 inch in spots.
The unsettled weather pattern continues as we wrap up the week on Friday with spotty rain showers. Temperatures will be warmer, with some spots nearing 60 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday night.
Weekend outlook
Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday.
May starts unsettled
We begin the month of May on Sunday with yet more wet weather. Rain chances will continue through next week with below-normal temperatures in the 50s.