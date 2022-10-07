Freezing temperatures tonight, warmer air on the horizon

The week came to a close with below-average temperatures in the 40s and 50s. It was dry with a mix of sun and clouds, though we did have a few sprinkles in our western counties.
A widespread freeze is expected tonight as clouds break up and temperatures drop below freezing.
Freeze Warnings are in effect for counties that have not already seen a freeze this fall. This will most likely be the end of the growing season for those counties.
This weekend, southerly winds will usher in milder temperatures with highs back up into the 60s and lots of sunshine.
Pleasant weather is on tap for Columbus Day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s.
Tuesday will be the warmest day of the next seven, with temperatures reaching the 70s in some areas.
A strong cold front will pass through the area Tuesday night, bringing showers and thunderstorms. Showers will continue through Wednesday, with temperatures dropping back into the 60s. Following the cold front, cooler and drier air arrives Thursday and Friday, with highs only in the 40s and 50s.
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt