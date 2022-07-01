 Skip to main content
Friday brings nice conditions for fireworks, rain returns over the weekend

Thursday brought us a few snips of rainfall, but most fizzled out as showers traveled towards La Crosse.

Friday brings us a nice change of pace with the return of sunshine in the forecast. You can expect decreasing clouds and highs in the low to mid 80s on your Friday.

We will see sunshine before the sun sets and stay mostly clear through the overnight hours. Lows will be near 59.

Rain returns to the forecast in the afternoon on Saturday. We could see showers and storms throughout the evening and a few slight chances into early Sunday. Rainfall totals will hang around 0-1/2" on Saturday. Areas that see slower moving showers could receive higher totals. No severe weather is expected at this time.

Highs on Saturday will once again be in the low to mid 80s. A few showers are even possible into Sunday evening. Some sunshine will even come out for parts of Sunday with highs rising to the upper 80s.

Humidity really returns to the forecast on Monday and Tuesday with Moderate chances of showers and storms. We could see up to an inch of rainfall on Monday depending on storms. Some storms could become strong early next week.

More rain will be in the forecast into the middle of next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

