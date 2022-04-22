Friday brings the first wave of strong to severe storms through the weekend

Severe storm chance
Light to moderate rainfall is going to move throughout the Coulee Region to start your Friday. Rain will turn into thunderstorms around 10a.m. on Friday. Storms will get weaker as they move further east.
We will have a small break in showers before more rain and a storm or two move through the region. The Coulee Region has a level 1 risk of isolated storms becoming strong to severe. Threats include heavy rain, hail and strong straight line winds. Rainfall totals will be anywhere from trace to 1".
More rain and storms for Saturday
Rain will taper off Friday night before more showers and thunderstorms move through Saturday evening. A line of storms will develop and move through as early as 4p.m. Saturday.
Most of the severe risk is to the west of La Crosse, but we can expect a level 1 and level 2 risk of storms becoming strong to severe. Heavy rain, hail and strong straight-line wind gusts will be possible. Some storms will linger into early Sunday, before seeing a partly cloudy sky and highs near 60.
A warm weekend turns chilly
Highs on Friday will slowly warm into the mid to upper 50s throughout the day. As Friday's storm chances move through along a warm front, temperatures will increase into Saturday. You can expect highs to reach the mid 70s on Saturday. Saturday's storm chance will be moving with a cold front that will make temperatures take a tumble.
Highs on Sunday will be near 60 before cooler air arrives to start next week. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 40s.