Friday looks great.

Plenty of sunshine this Thursday…
High pressure dried things out this afternoon. Early this morning light to moderate snow fell in the southern parts of the viewing area. Highs reached into the 30s and 40s.
Friday outlook…
Sunshine returns to the area for Friday and highs will be in warm up mode. They will reach into the 40s to near 50 degrees.
Medium range trends…
A colder weather pattern is indicated for much of United States for the last few days of March and early April.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden