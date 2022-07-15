Friday makes for a wet end to the week, the weekend brings a few more showers

Sunshine ran through the Coulee Region on Thursday, but showers are rolling through on Friday morning.
Showers and storms are tracking southeast and will have developing storms that could repeat and move slowly over areas of the Coulee Region. These repeat storms can cause flash flooding as we have seen north of I-94 towards Barron, Chippewa and Clark Counties.
More storms will develop and move further southeast through the rest of the morning hours. Rainfall totals will range anywhere from a trace to upwards towards 2+" all depending on what areas see training/repeating storms. Higher totals are very much possible for those areas.
After showers depart in the afternoon we will dry up, but still see plenty of cloud cover as highs struggle to get into the 80s. Saturday will start nice with a mostly cloudy sky and staying dry until showers return in the evening. highs will be in the low 80s on Saturday.
Sunday will bring us a few early morning showers before seeing a partly cloudy sky after.
Sunday will start our warming trend with highs in the upper 80s and sunshine and 90s by Monday.
A few more hot and humid days follow with rain returning on Tuesday.