Friday will be cold, but a warm up is just around the corner

Was the groundhog right? Do we have 6 more weeks of winter? Well, Friday will certainly be winter-like with bitter, bitter cold air. We start out with temps in the negatives and wind chills even colder.
Thanks to those wind chills, we have Wind Chill Advisories until 11am for the Coulee Region. In that time frame we could see frostbite develop in as little as 15-30 minutes on exposed skin.
Better news for us is we are gaining 2~3 minutes of daylight this month! We will continue gaining daylight until we reach our Summer Solstice, which is 138 days away.
Beyond Friday morning, we will see increasing clouds along with increasing temperatures. Though, Friday will still be chilly as highs will only creep up to the single digits.
Friday won't make for good car washing conditions since it will be so cold, but warmer temps aren't far behind!
Friday night will bring us a partly cloudy sky as temps continue to increase, thanks to those southerly winds.
Well. Well. Well. Temps next week are looking more spring-like after we warm up over the weekend! Highs on Saturday will pass the 30° mark. Some good news for us is that these temperatures are here to stay... at least for the rest of the week ahead.
Most of the weekend will also stay dry, but a few small chances of flurries can't be ruled out, especially Saturday evening. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy sky on Saturday.
A few more clouds increase on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 30s.
Even early next week likes the warmer temps! 30s not good enough on Monday? Try the 40s! Highs look to make their way into the low 40s on Monday under a mostly cloudy sky and a slight chance of rain late.
Temps will be close to freezing on Monday night, so we could see some snow mixing in, but not much is expected if any.
You can expect more warm temps into next week with some active weather moving in by Wednesday.