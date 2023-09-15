Friday's bringing a comfortable day with chances of showers in the afternoon

It was a comfortable start to Friday, with temperatures feeling a bit warmer than the last few days. Highs are expected to reach 74.
Mostly clear conditions for the morning but into the afternoon the cloud coverage increases.
After the lunch hour, slight chances of showers move in from Minnesota. As the day goes on radar shows those chances dissipating. Scattered showers are possible for the evening and into Saturday morning.
Friday's lows are expected to reach 53.
You can expect temperatures similar to Friday's for your Saturday.
Those chances of showers stick around for the morning but overall it'll be mostly cloudy skies.
Going into the evening, lows drop to 49.
Sunshine returns for Sunday with highs in the low 70s and mostly clear skies.
Temperatures are expected to warm back up for the work week.